Micah Parsons trade rumours erupt once again after Green Bay Packers legend delivers straightforward three-word message

Micah Parsons is all set to be the blockbuster trade of the NFL season, as the star Dallas Cowboys linebacker continues to make the headlines ahead of a potential move away from Texas. Prime amongst the candidates touted to sign the pass-rusher are the Green Bay Packers, who are looking for a lockdown defensive option to elevate their chances of reaching the Super Bowl this year. Micah Parsons during a preseason game for the Dallas Cowboys.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Excitement was further fanned for supporters of the Wisconsin-based team as a former legend of the franchise posted a straightforward yet cryptic message on social media, which has been interpreted as a sign that Parsons might be on his way to Green Bay.

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn, who represented the team for nine seasons and won a Super Bowl ring in 2010, took to his account X and posted a straightforward three-word message: “Micah freaking Parsons.” Coming from a player seen as one of the cult heroes for the Packers, fans were sent into a frenzy, wondering if the green light has been given for Parsons to join the team ahead of next week’s start to the season.

‘I no longer want to be here…’

Parsons has been on the doorstep of leaving the Cowboys for the entirety of this month, having released a statement on August 1 that read: “Unfortunately I no longer want to be here. I no longer want to be held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. [sic]”

The Packers have been touted as one of the favourites to sign the linebacker after he held out from the Cowboys' training camp during this negotiation dispute. The dispute is said to have come about due to a conflict with notoriously stubborn Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

It would be a move that makes sense for Parsons, elevating the Packers from a solid playoff-bound team to one of the Super Bowl favourites. He would join forces with quarterback Jordan Love, who is said to have a good off-field relationship with Parsons. The duo also shares the same agent.