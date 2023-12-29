Kansas State celebrates Pop-Tarts Bowl victory by eating first-ever edible Pop-Tarts mascot | Watch

The Pop-Tarts Bowl held on Thursday night saw Kansas State secure a victory over North Carolina State. After defeating the Wolfpack by 28-19, the Wildcats celebrated their grand win by devouring a first-ever edible Pop-Tarts mascot. Before the celebratory feast began, the giant Pop-Tarts mascot made its debut ahead of the game. The audience's cheers echoed across the stadium as a person wearing the costume appeared from a giant toaster. In a cinematic approach, the mascot stood on the toaster decked with pyrotechnics. The Pop-Tarts Bowl 2023 featured the first-ever edible Pop-Tarts mascot

The mascot showed off some moves as smoke emanated from the sides of the huge prop. The audience roared as announcer Anish Shroff revealed that the Pop-Tarts mascot was, in fact, edible. Shroff also announced that the winning team would get the opportunity to eat the mascot for the first time in history. With the Kansas State Wildcats' win, the wait was finally over.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In “the moment we've all been waiting for,” as announced by the PA, the Pop-Tarts mascot was lowered into the toaster while holding a sign that read, “Dreams really do come true.” Shortly after, the person wearing the mascot disappeared, and the giant edible pop-tart emerged. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman and game MVP Avery Johnson helped themselves with a bite of the delicious sugar-coated sweet treat.

Internet in frenzy over ‘edible’ Pop-Tarts mascot

The historic moment left netizens hyped over the first-ever edible mascot, sparking a meme fest online. Social media flooded the platforms, including X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, with memes, comments, and videos of the historic moment.

A user shared the message, “I love you pop tart mascot”, along with a video from the Thursday night game. Rodger Sherman shared a picture of himself with the mascot and wrote, “I asked if it was offensive to eat a Pop-Tart in front of the@PopTartsBowlmascot and then its handler yelled out “ITS THEIR DREAM” and then the mascot grabbed a Pop-Tart out of my hand and started force-feeding it to me while making soft grunting noises.”