Ron DeSantis denies claims he wears lifts in his boots, sparks meme fest online

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressed rumours that he wears hidden lifts in his boots to appear taller than he actually is. On Monday, DeSantis appeared on PBD Podcast where he was questioned by host Patrick Bet-David whether the claims were true, to which, he said, “No, no. Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots.” The podcaster showed DeSantis, who is vying for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, screenshots from a viral TikTok video captioned, “Tell me he's not wearing hidden heels.” In the video, a TikToker sketched the shape of a high heel over DeSantis' boots while comparing it to a pair of women's wedged boots. Republican U.S. presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 28, 2023. REUTERS/Steve Marcus(REUTERS)

After DeSantis refuted the claims, Bet-David asked him about his height. To this, he said, “5' 11.” “Why don't you wear tennis shoes and dress shoes?” The podcaster then asked. DeSantis replied, “I do wear tennis shoes when I work out, yeah, 100 per cent.” Following the conversation about footwear, Bet-David proceeded to gift the Florida governor a pair of Ferragamo shoes, but DeSantis refused it, saying, “I don't accept gifts, I can't accept it. I'm sorry.” In the later part of the podcast, Bet-David took a dig at DeSantis' marketing team, who were unaware of the high heels rumours. He said, “I'm a big fan of yours, OK, I'm not a fan of your marketing team, I'm just not.” “I think your book was a miss,” he added.

When DeSantis asked why the podcaster thought his book was a miss while highlighting the fact it was the No. 1 book in the country for two weeks, Bet-David noted, “Yeah that's not a long time though.” He added, “You're the guy that should be the leading guy for president,” as per the Daily Mail. As video clips from the podcast went viral, users turned social media platforms into a memefest. One user wrote, “He was afraid he might have to take is lift boots off.” Another wrote, “Now that damn funny.” Yet another user quipped, “Haha - DeSantis didn't want to expose his true height of 4'10".”

