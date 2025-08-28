Shedeur Sanders vs Dillon Gabriel just got more interesting; Browns add new QB before Week 1

The Cleveland Browns are adding a new weapon to their quarterback room, days after getting rid of Tyler Huntley and Kenny Pickett. With Joe Flacco set to lead the team in Week 1, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will now have to compete with Bailey Zappe to back up the veteran. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Browns have added the 26-year-old to the practice squad. Coach Kevin Stefanski has added a new QB to the roster, which already has Shedeur Sanders(Getty Images via AFP)

Only earlier this week, Zappe missed out on the Kansas City Chiefs' 53-man roster. He was placed on waivers after Andy Reid and co chose Gardner Minshew as the backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Bailey Zappe was a 2022 fourth-round pick of the New England Patriots. He has started nine games in his career, completing 62.1% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Read More: Kenny Pickett to Raiders: Who won, who lost? feat. Shedeur Sanders, Geno Smith, Dillon Gabriel

He now joins an already crowded (and star-studded) Browns QB room. The 26-year-old will likely remain in the practice squad, ready to move up the depth chart if any one of Shedeur, Dillon, or Joe Flacco gets injured.

Cleveland Browns QB depth

Zappe's addition comes a day after Dillon Gabriel was chosen over Shedeur Sanders as Flacco's backup. The rookie third-round pick clearly outperformed the Colorado alum during the preseason.

Cleveland traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft Monday night.

“We feel comfortable with Dillon serving that role," coach Stefanski said. “Kenny’s a guy I think very highly of, and so do I wish him well. He’s a really good football player, but those are the type of decisions that you have to make.”

In two preseason outings, Dillon Gabriel completed 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“It’s such an all-encompassing evaluation. Everything the guys did in the games was important. We also saw a lot of them out here in practice and how they are at their craft,” Stefanski added. "He’s certainly somebody that we think is getting better and better.”

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders will be the third string and the scout team QB. Meanwhile, veteran Deshaun Watson is making steady progress after his Achilles tendon injuries, but was placed on the physically unable to perform list.

Watson's return will only complicate the Browns' quarterback situation.

(With AP inputs)