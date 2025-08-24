Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic exits preseason finale with knee injury

The Cleveland Browns faced a distressed moment in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams as starting center Ethan Pocic had to exit the game after a knee injury. Pocic was checked on the field after experiencing discomfort and then walked to the locker room. The team confirmed that he will not return for the remainder of the Browns' preseason finale against the Rams. Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has suffered a knee injury.(AP)

Luke Wypler replaces Browns' key player Ethan Pocic

According to NBC Pro Football Talk, Pocic has been a key player for the Browns, starting at center for the past three years. He is an important leader on the offensive line and a central part of the team’s offense. Losing him, even briefly, could affect Cleveland’s preparations for the regular season.

In his place, Luke Wypler has stepped in at center. While Wypler is a capable backup, Pocic’s experience and leadership make him difficult to replace. The Browns will be monitoring his recovery closely, especially with Week One of the NFL season approaching.

Quarterback depth and rookie watch

The preseason finale also highlighted questions about the Browns’ quarterback depth.

Younger quarterbacks, Kenny Pickett and Dylan Gabriel, are being considered as possible future starters, while veteran Joe Flacco is used as a backup.

According to NBC Pro Football Talk, if he is healthy, Pickett is expected to be the main backup for starter Deshaun Watson. In the preseason, the rookie quarterbacks have shown good performance.

Shadeur Sanders impressed in his first start with his athleticism. Dylan Gabriel showed a strong arm and good mobility, even though he made a few mistakes with a fumble and an interception. The Browns are watching both young quarterbacks closely as they decide their options for the regular season if the team struggles or someone gets injured.

For now, all eyes are on Ethan Pocic and his knee injury. The Browns are hoping it isn’t serious and that he will be ready for Week One. Pocic is a key part of Cleveland’s offensive line, providing stability and leadership on the field. Fans and analysts will be watching closely for updates in the days ahead.

FAQs

What happened to Browns center Ethan Pocic?

He suffered a knee injury during the preseason finale and did not return to the game.

Who replaced Ethan Pocic in the game?

Luke Wypler stepped in as the center after Pocic left the game.

Could Pocic’s injury affect the Browns’ Week One game?

If he is not ready, it could be a significant loss for the Browns’ offensive line.