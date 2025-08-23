Search
Sat, Aug 23, 2025
Green sex toy tossed onto field during Titans vs. Vikings NFL preseason game in Nashville | Watch

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 23, 2025 09:53 am IST

During the Tennessee Titans' victory over the Minnesota Vikings, a green sex toy was thrown onto the field, causing a brief delay.

During the second half of the Tennessee Titans’ 23-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Nissan Stadium on 22 August, play was interrupted when a green sex toy was thrown onto the field. Officials quickly removed the object, and the game resumed with only a short delay.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey (12) scrambles out of the grasp of Minnesota Vikings linebacker Austin Keys (56) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Why are such items suddenly appearing at sporting events? Notably, in recent weeks, there have been at least seven similar episodes at WNBA games, with four of the toys actually landing on the court during live play.

However, it’s still unclear whether the Titans-Vikings case is connected to the WNBA trend or even tied to a cryptocurrency-related stunt that has been rumoured online.

That traces back to the NFL, where fans targeted Tom Brady in Buffalo. Late in his Patriots career, Bills fans regularly hurled pink dildos onto the field whenever he faced their team. The most recent occurrence came in 2022, during a Patriots-Bills matchup that didn’t even involve Brady.

