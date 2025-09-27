Mice scurry freely at London Underground station, viral video sparks cleanliness concerns

A viral video from London has sparked widespread discussion about cleanliness after showing mice scurrying across a platform on the Elizabeth Line of the London Underground. The clip, filmed at one of the stations, captures the rodents darting swiftly across the tiled floor, seemingly unfazed by the presence of commuters. Mice darting across a London station floor were caught on video that quickly went viral.(Instagram/@katrinamirpuri)

The video was uploaded on Instagram by Katrina Mirpuri in collaboration with the community page UB1UB2: Southall, West London. It quickly caught attention, sparking both amusement and concern among viewers.

The video’s caption and reaction

A text overlay on the clip read: “The tube mice have finally made their way to the Elizabeth Line.” The caption posted alongside it added: “How are they going through it like that?”

Since being posted, the short video has drawn more than two lakh views and continues to generate lively discussion, with users responding with surprise, humour and curiosity.

Flood of comments online

Social media users were quick to react, with many leaving remarks beneath the post. One viewer wrote: “This is exactly why I never put my bag on the floor in the tube.” Another commented: “The mice look like they own the station now.”

A third said: “I knew they were on the Central Line, but this is a new level for Elizabeth.” Someone else joked: “London tourism board forgot to mention this attraction.”

Another user remarked: “I am more shocked at how fearless they are than the fact they are even there.” A sixth comment read: “Looks like the rodents have upgraded to premium travel as well.” Others joined in with humour, with one writing: “They’re long lost lovers.” Another added: “That’s the true spirit of London transport right there.”