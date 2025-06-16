UK vlogger’s wow moment at Delhi Metro goes viral, says it outshines London Underground. Video

A British content creator’s heartfelt reaction to Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk Metro Station has captured widespread attention online. The traveller, Alex—popular for his engaging travel reels—was seen mouthing a single word, “wow,” as he stepped into the station, encapsulating his amazement in a now-viral Instagram video. Delhi Metro impressed a British tourist who called it “nicer than London Underground” in a viral video.(Instagram/alexwandersyt)

‘POV: Delhi’s metro is nicer than London Underground’

The video shows Alex stepping into the bustling Rajiv Chowk station and looking around in admiration. Gleaming floors, functioning escalators, and an orderly flow of passengers form the backdrop to his simple yet powerful reaction. His reel was titled: “POV: Delhi’s metro is nicer than London Underground,” a comparison that immediately caught users’ attention.

In the caption, Alex added a shout-out to a fellow content creator: “India’s metro is niceee with it. Rajiv Chowk, Delhi. Video inspired by my friend @alexweldertravels – check out his page for better travel content than mine.”

Viral hit with over 6 lakh views

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 6 lakk views and sparked a wave of reactions—mostly positive and brimming with national pride. Users flocked to the comments section to express their admiration, share their own metro experiences, and thank the creator for highlighting India’s modern infrastructure.

One user remarked, “Our metro is not just clean, it’s efficient and affordable too.” Another chimed in, “Even locals don’t appreciate it enough—thanks for highlighting it!” A viewer pointed out, “London Underground is older, but Delhi Metro feels more modern and safer.”

Several comments praised the maintenance of stations like Rajiv Chowk. “People think India is all chaos until they see this,” wrote one. Another noted, “Clean platforms and trains—Delhi Metro truly sets a benchmark.”

Humour found its way in too, with one user joking, “Now if only people could stop blocking the doors!” Meanwhile, others added, “We take it for granted, but it’s actually world-class,” and “This made me feel so proud to be a Delhiite.”