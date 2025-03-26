UK man advises tourists to take Delhi Metro to avoid getting ‘scammed’ by rickshaw drivers

Foreign vloggers frequently visit India to explore and share their experiences with a global audience. UK content creator Edd Owen is among them who is presently touring the nation. In his recent video, he travelled by Delhi Metro and gave an “honest review” of his experience. He claimed that foreign tourists often get scammed by local rickshaw drivers in the city, and that is why they should travel by the “reliable and well-connected” Delhi Metro. Edd Owen praised Delhi Metro while slamming rickshaw drivers in the city. (Instagram/@m1les_away)

“Why let yourself get scammed by Tuk Tuk drivers when you can get the metro in Delhi?” Edd Owen wrote as his video’s caption. In India, rickshaw or auto-rickshaw is the term used to describe the vehicle Owen talks about. Similar vehicles are also known as tuk-tuk in some parts of the world.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “First impression of Delhi Metro.” Owen says, “Not enough is being said about Delhi’s metro system. You assume when you come to Delhi, it will be tuk tuk drivers trying to rip you off, smelly, trash, everywhere. What no one tells you is that they have got a very clean, efficient, reliable, and well-connected metro system.”

As the video progresses, he shows the inside of a metro, adding the ticket cost. He then shows around a Delhi Metro station that has KFC, Adidas, and Crocs shops.

Take a look at the video here:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Wow, that's so insightful. Thanks, bro.” Another added, “Same in Mumbai. Try the local or metro instead of a taxi or rickshaw. It's too expensive for a rickshaw or taxi.” A third expressed, “Too many options for food and utilities everywhere, which is a very good development in recent times. These amenities weren’t available 10 years ago.”

A fourth wrote, “Thanks for educating people and sharing your insights! I love your videos! It would be great if you could make a video about the new Indian Railways, like the Vande Bharat Express and the sophisticated AC coaches. It's amazing how one can travel from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in comfort, covering the length of the country, for just around $60!"

About Delhi Metro:

Operated by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), it is India’s largest and most advanced urban transit system. The railway network spans Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. It has 10-colour coded lines that cover different regions of Delhi-NCR. It also has more than 290 stations.

