‘First time felt so safe in Delhi’: Rapido driver’s gesture for woman relocating to the city wins hearts

A woman’s interaction with a Rapido driver in Delhi is winning hearts on Reddit. She recalled how the 40-something man helped her when he learned she was new to the city. She claimed that he didn't charge her anything after going out of his way to help her. A woman shared how a Rapido driver in his 40s made her feel safe in Delhi when she was at a loss (representative image). (Unsplash/shalender kumar, engin akyurt)

“I felt so safe in Delhi for the first time,” a woman wrote Reddit and shared that the incident happened when she had visited the city for the first time. The day I shifted, my phone was not in working condition, so I was taking phones from random shops or chai tapri owners to book Rapido and to call home to update them,” she wrote, adding that some people were reluctant to lend her their mobiles, thinking they would run away with them.

“When the Rapido owner learned that I didn't have a phone and had to find a PG, he was in his 40s; he said that this place that you booked Rapido for looks gloomy and unsafe. He said you are alone in this city, so I will wait till you get the PG and the owner reaches the PG. He said, ' I, too, have a daughter at home, so I wouldn't mind spending my other half hour or more here if you reach safely and settle down (sic),” she added.

The driver even assured her it was ok if she couldn’t pay as he would earn it later. “But hence proved: good people exist because of bad people (Humanity still exists),” she wrote and concluded her post.

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “I remember I took a private cab once and the driver uncle forgot the route and took me to the wrong place by mistake. After the ride ended he got out and apologised to me saying he forgot it by mistake and I'm like his daughter so he didn't want to take me through shady areas.” Another advised, “But still you gotta be safe . It sounds very dangerous to be in a city where you don't know anyone and on top of that your phone is not working either.”

A third posted, “I still feel Delhi is one of the best cities. I am from Jharkhand unfortunately Delhi is not considered to be safe for girls but it will change eventually most of the guys will never harm girls but few guys make us shameful.” A fourth wrote, “Yes good men too exist in our society also.”

