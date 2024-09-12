Driver refuses to take cab fare from family taking kid to hospital: ‘You’re a lovely man’

In a world that often seems filled with negativity, videos showing acts of kindness usually leave people feeling happy. One such incident was captured in this video that went viral. It shows a cab driver refusing to take fare from a family taking their kid to the hospital. This image shows a driver who refused to charge cab fare to a family taking their kid to the hospital. (Screengrab)

The video was posted on X with the caption, “Taxi driver cancels the charge for parents taking their son to the children's hospital.” In the clip, the driver tells the family that the ride is free of charge. When they insist that he take the money, he says that he doesn’t charge a fare to families bringing their kids to Great Ormond Street, a London-based hospital for children. To this, one of the parents says, “You’re a lovely man.”

Take a look at the heart-melting video here:

Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral on X. It has collected over five million views—and the numbers are quickly increasing. The visual has also accumulated several likes and comments.

How did the X users react to this heartwarming video?

“Acts of kindness like this restore faith in humanity. That taxi driver didn’t just give a free ride; they gave a moment of relief to a family in need. Sometimes, it's the small gestures that mean the most,” shared an X user. Another posted, “This is beautiful, we need more people like him.”

A third commented, “What an amazing gesture… Bless his heart.” A fourth expressed, “Glad to see a positive video among all those negative ones.” A fifth wrote, ”There really are good people still in the world!”

A few days earlier, a story of a Zomato delivery agent getting a sweet surprise on his birthday left people smiling. The man, who was working on his birthday and delivering food amid heavy rain, was thrown a surprise part by one of his customers.

What are your thoughts on this video of the cab driver’s gesture toward the family taking their kids to the hospital?