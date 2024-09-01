 Zomato delivery agent gets the sweetest birthday surprise in the middle of Ahmedabad’s rainy chaos | Trending - Hindustan Times
Zomato delivery agent gets the sweetest birthday surprise in the middle of Ahmedabad’s rainy chaos

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 01, 2024 09:00 AM IST

The video of the customers celebrating the Zomato delivery agent's birthday was shared on Instagram and has tugged at the heartstrings of many online.

A Zomato delivery agent who was working on his birthday received a heartwarming surprise while on duty. While delivering food during heavy rains in Ahmedabad, the customers realised it was his birthday and decided to throw him a surprise. The video of this touching moment was shared on Instagram, and it has tugged at the heartstrings of many online.

Ahmedabad: After the Zomato agent made the delivery in heavy rain, the customers celebrated his birthday.
Ahmedabad: After the Zomato agent made the delivery in heavy rain, the customers celebrated his birthday.

The video opens to show the customers realising about the man's birthday. Once they see how he is working in heavy rain, they decide to do their bit and make the delivery agent's day special. When the agent comes to their door, the three people inside the house sing the happy birthday song for him. Along with that, they also give him a gift and wish the best for him. (Also Read: Man shows hard work he puts in to earn 20 as Zomato delivery executive. Watch)

Upon the sight, the delivery man is moved and smiles brightly.

While sharing this video, Aakib Shaikh, in the caption of the post, wrote, "Spread happiness by whatever means you can. Thank you, @zomato, for giving us the opportunity".

Watch the video here:

This video was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: Two cars hit Zomato rider in Delhi, company asks him to explain delay in delivering order)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "My God this is so wholesome."

Another Instagram user, Rohit Thakur, commented, "We need more people like you guys."

"Another day, I ordered from Instamart, and just after that, I saw outside it was raining. I felt bad for him. I couldn't cancel it because he was arriving in just 2 minutes. After handing me groceries, he came back again because he forgot to give me a few of my things too, even though I didn't notice," added user Prerana.

A fourth said, "First time I see a delivery driver being honoured instead of abused."

News / Trending / Zomato delivery agent gets the sweetest birthday surprise in the middle of Ahmedabad’s rainy chaos
