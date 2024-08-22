Man shows hard work he puts in to earn 20 as Zomato delivery executive. Watch

A video of a content creator working as a Zomato delivery person was shared online. In the clip, the man walks the viewers through the steps he has to take to complete one single order with the delivery platform. His video has sparked a debate on Instagram. The image shows a man who shared what he had to do to earn ₹ 20 as a Zomato delivery executive. (Instagram/@munna_kumarguddu)

The video starts with the man accepting an order. It then shows him going to the restaurant and picking up the food. Eventually, he goes to the customer to deliver the item and finally completes the order to earn ₹20.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the video has collected over 69,000 likes and several comments. While some were shocked to learn about the hard work of earning ₹20, others were unsure of the video.

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted to the share:

“If you don’t work hard, how will the founder buy a Bentley,” sarcastically wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “Meanwhile, Zomato is paying crores to software engineers.” A

A third commented, “Do the same job in a Western country, and you’ll be paid a minimum of 10 times this. Our country is doomed, as long as income inequality persists. We’re not going anywhere,” while a fourth expressed, “Don’t work. Nobody is forcing you."

The man, who goes by munna_kumarguddu on Instagram, often shares videos that show him working for various delivery services and cab-hailing companies. His bio says he is a vlogger and a YouTuber.

What are your thoughts on this video of a man sharing his experience as a Zomato delivery executive?