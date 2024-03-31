 Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam in the middle of traffic goes viral, people call him 'inspiring' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Zomato delivery agent studying for UPSC exam in the middle of traffic goes viral, people call him 'inspiring'

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 31, 2024 11:46 AM IST

The dedication and hard work of a Zomato delivery driver who was recorded studying for UPSC exam in the middle of traffic has gone viral on social media.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is considered to be one of the toughest and most gruelling examinations in India. Aspirants dedicate all their time and effort to studying for this exam which is known for its rigorous selection process. Now, the dedication and hard work of a Zomato delivery driver who was recorded studying in the middle of traffic for UPSC has gone viral on social media.

Snapshot of the delivery agent studying while in traffic. (X/@ayusshsanghi)
Snapshot of the delivery agent studying while in traffic. (X/@ayusshsanghi)

The video was shared on X by Ayussh Sanghi. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "After watching this video, I don't think you have any other motivation to study hard". The video shows a Zomato delivery agent in the middle of traffic. As the vehicles wait for the signal to turn green, the person can be seen watching UPSC-related videos on his phone. (Also Read: ‘Prepare only if…': Economist Sanjeev Sanyal on ‘waste of time’ UPSC exams)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on March 29. Since being posted, it has gained more than 67,000 views. The share also has close to 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section and expressed their reactions. Several people said that they were inspired by the man's efforts. Another also added that after watching this people, it made him want to work hard. (Also Read: IIT-JEE aspirant's rigorous schedule: 4.5 hours of sleep, waking up at 4:30 am. Viral post)

Check out how people reacted to the video:

An individual wrote, "Inspired and driven to excel, the path may be tough, but the reward – invaluable."

A second said, "This video is so inspiring; it makes me want to work harder than ever before."

A third commented, "Spotted a Zomato agent tuning into UPPSC lessons amidst traffic chaos. A reminder that learning knows no bounds! Keep the curiosity alive, embrace new strategies, and grow from every experience. Let's evolve together!"

"This is amazing," shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

