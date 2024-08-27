Strangers in Ahmedabad lend a helping hand to Redditor stranded by heavy rain, post goes viral Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (ANI File Photo)

Showing kindness goes a long way; a Redditor shared this example. The man shared that his scooter stopped working after heavy rains took over Ahmedabad. Amid this, numerous people stepped up and helped him in facing all the challenges he faced while he was heading back to his home.

In the post, the Redditor shared that his scooter stopped working after the water entered the filter of the vehicle. When he was stuck, an individual pushed his scooter with his leg while riding his own bike. (Also Read: Ahmedabad professor stranded on Tejas Express shares frustrating experience as heavy rain hits Gujarat)

He further added, "It broke down again right near a mechanic shop (lucky break). I found an auto to take me home. It was just 300 meters, and the auto guy only asked for 30. I gave him a bit extra and thanked him. Having lived in Bengaluru for five years, I can say the auto guys there would've asked for ₹200 with a straight face. Feeling really grateful today."

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 26. Since being posted, it has gained close to 200 upvotes. The share also has several comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "I am from Delhi; I stayed in Ahmedabad for two years. I have noticed their kindness; one time, it rained, so there were water puddles everywhere; I was walking on a dirt road, and a bike literally stopped for me to cross the puddle. Once, I was buying some vegetables, an aunty came and suggested which ones were better and would last longer. In Delhi, that bike would have gone in full speed, splashing water on me, and any aunty would have filled her bag with better vegetables."

Another person added, "Glad to hear that. Keeping some shits aside which are there in every city, people here in Gujarat as a whole are pretty decent and helping."

"In gratitude, there is bliss," said someone else.