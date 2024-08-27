Passenger stranded on Tejas Express shares frustrating journey after train stopped due to heavy rains in Gujarat

A passenger who was travelling on Tejas Express going from Mumbai Central to Ahmedabad junction claimed that the train got cancelled mid-way. He took to X to share about the incident and what followed after that. After the post went viral, the official X handle of Railway Seva also responded to it. The train stopped at the Vadodara station due to heavy rainfall. (Representative image)

The X user, who goes by the handle @peeleraja wrote that the train stopped at Vadodara. No official intimation was given before the train stopped and the air condition was switched off. The train came to a half due to heavy rainfall in the city.

He also claimed, a Vande Bharat Express train, which was running parallel to Tejas Express and had the same destination reached Ahmedabad earlier.

“We are left to our devices. Vadodara is flooded. There is nowhere to go. There are senior citizens and kids on this train. If the Vande Bharat can go from Vadodara to Ahmedabad, why cant other trains? Not sure what's going to happen,” he wrote in the post. (Also Read: Live cockroach found in meal served on Vande Bharat Express train, passenger expresses frustration)

Further in his post he mentioned that after some passengers circled around a few officers, they then agreed to take them to Ahmedabad. However, by that time, people from other cancelled trains had jumped inside Tejas Express.

@peeleraja also shared more updates where he informed that the train was at the Vadodara station till 6 am and eventually everyone was told to board another train.

This post was shared on August 27.

The official account of Indian Railways support also took to the comments section and wrote, "We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us, preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

An individual wrote, “Scary! It takes one day of heavy rain to bring out all our fault lines to the fore. Vadodara did experience almost unprecedented heavy rainfall today. But Railways is expected to be prepared for this situation. Frequent communication is essential to avoid panic in passengers."

Another X user, Salman, added, "I hope this painful journey ends on a good note and that you reach home safely."

Someone else said, "The design, maybe? There's a higher ground clearance & it has all the new tech & research experience from all the previous premium running trains. So they made sure it could float through the water."