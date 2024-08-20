Live cockroach found in meal served on Vande Bharat Express train, passenger expresses frustration

In another incident that sparked food safety concerns, a live cockroach was found in the daal served on the Vande Bharat Express train. Upon the discovery of the insect inside the food, the passenger immediately filed a complaint with the railway authorities and demanded action. A video of the passenger expressing his dissatisfaction was posted on social media. A photo of the meal was also posted along with the clip. Snapshot of the cockroach found in the meal served on Vande Bharat Express train.

The video shows the man explaining to the railway authority and a policeman that his relative found a dead cockroach in the meal. He also questioned the authority over food safety and the risk involved with consuming insects. He cites his 80-year-old grandfather and asks the people if they would consume the food. He also complained about the sour curd.

The post also shows the complaint receipt filed by the passenger with IRCTC. He mentioned that he found a live cockroach in daal and a dead cockroach in other food and was given sour curd. (Also Read: Vande Bharat passengers claim finding dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC imposes penalty on service provider)

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on August 20. Since being posted, it has gained more than 73,000 views. The post also has over 1,100 likes and comments. Many people were baffled to see the cockroach in the food.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Why are they forcing people to eat such food? Let them order outside food through an online application that already delivers food on the train."

Another X user commented, "Going on a train is a nightmare. In 2nd or 3rd class, people without tickets will occupy your seat and block the washroom. Even in the so-called pride of India, the Vande Bharat train, you might find a cockroach in your food. I suggest avoiding trains; opt for a bus or flight instead. Although it's costlier, it's safer."

"This is what you can actually see. Imagine what could be happening behind the curtains. I will never dare to consume Indian railway food," posted user Ashutosh Vishwakarma.