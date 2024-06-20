 Vande Bharat passengers claims finding dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC imposes penalty on service provider | Trending - Hindustan Times
Vande Bharat passengers claims finding dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC imposes penalty on service provider

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 20, 2024 03:52 PM IST

IRCTC responded to the X post on cockroach in the meal served on Vande Bharat Express and imposed a fine on the service provider.

X user Vidit Varshney shared a picture of a dead cockroach ‘found’ inside the food served to passengers on the Vande Bharat Express. He mentioned that the incident happened with his uncle and aunt, who travelled from Bhopal to Agra on June 18. Varshney also urged the authorities to take “strict action” against the vendor. The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) responded to his post and “apologised” for the inconvenience. They further stated that a “suitable” penalty has been imposed on the service providers.

Cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Agra. (X/@ViditVarshney1)
Cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Agra. (X/@ViditVarshney1)

Read| Dead frog ‘found’ in chips packet in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, investigation underway

“Today, on 18-06-24, my uncle and aunt were travelling from Bhopal to Agra on Vande Bharat. They got ‘cockroach’ in their food from IRCTC. Please take strict action against the vendor and make sure this would not happen again,” wrote X user Vidit Varshney while sharing a picture of the food with a dead cockroach in it.

Take a look at the picture right here:

RailwaySeva, the official support handle on X for train passengers, requested Varshney to share his “PNR number and mobile number” and further “regretted the experience” that his aunt and uncle had to endure.

Also Read| Mumbai doctor finds severed human finger in cone of ice cream ordered online: ‘I am traumatized’

Two days after the post on X, the official handle of IRCTC responded. They wrote, “Sir, we apologise for your travel experience. The matter has been viewed seriously, and a suitable penalty has been imposed on the concerned service provider. We have also intensified the production and logistics monitoring.”

Check out how other X users reacted to this post:

“If people just see the condition of canteen where food is prepared, most would never order. I prefer to bring home cooked meal whenever possible,” expressed an X user Nitish Kumar.

Another added, “Whenever person raises complaint railway ask for details only and after that no action at all. Not only food quality but overcharging as well in the pantry. Authorities are well aware of this but not acting due to some ‘other reason’.”

“I don't eat railway food. Take your homemade food with yourself,” said yet another X user Feroz Ahmad.

“Thoughts are on for those who ate the rest of the food of this lot,” wrote a fourth.

News / Trending / Vande Bharat passengers claims finding dead cockroach in meal, IRCTC imposes penalty on service provider
