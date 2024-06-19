Dead frog ‘found’ in chips packet in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, investigation underway

Days after a Mumbai resident alleged to have found a piece of a human finger in the ice cream cone he had ordered online, another alarming incident has come to light. This time, a resident of Gujarat’s Jamnagar, claimed to have found a dead frog inside a packet of chips on Wednesday, June 19. An inquiry into the matter has been ordered by civic authority. The frog was found inside the packet of chips in a decomposed state. (Representative image)

An official of the Jamnagar Municipal Corporation said that samples of the packet’s production batch will be collected as part of the probe.

“One Jasmin Patel informed us that a dead frog was found in a packet of Crunchex, manufactured by Balaji Wafers. We visited the shop from where it had been purchased last night. Preliminary probe suggested it was indeed a frog in a decomposed state,” food safety officer D B Parmar said.

“As directed by the municipal commissioner, we will collect samples of this batch of wafer packets to conduct an inquiry,” he added.

Patel, who is a resident of Pushkar Dham society, claimed that his four-year-old niece purchased the packet from a nearby shop in the evening on June 18. He added that his niece and nine-month-old daughter were munching on the chips before his niece spotted the dead frog.

“My niece threw the packet away. I did not believe her when she told me. But I, too, was shocked to see the dead frog. When the distributor and customer care service of Balaji Wafers did not give a satisfactory reply, I informed the food safety officer in the morning,” Patel said.

In yet another horrifying incident, a woman found a dead mouse inside Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered through quick commerce platform Zepto. Prami Sridhar shared a video on Instagram, claiming that three family members consumed the contaminated syrup, and one received medical treatment.

The woman further shared that her family ordered the syrup to enjoy it with brownie cakes. However, they noticed small hairs in the syrup while pouring it out.

The family then emptied the bottle into a disposable cup, only to find a dead mouse coated in the syrup. They later washed it under running water to confirm the presence of the dead mouse.