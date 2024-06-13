Yummo Ice Creams responds after Mumbai resident claims finding human finger in ice cream cone

After a Mumbai-based doctor alleged finding a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone ordered ordered through an online delivery platform, the ice cream company has responded. The Mumbai man had ordered the ice cream cone via a quick commerce platform. (Pixabay)

Yummo Ice Creams said that after it received the customer's complaint on Wednesday about the foreign object found in its product, the company escalated the matter.

"We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level," a company spokesperson said.

"Product quality and safety being our highest priority we were in process to address the situation, meanwhile the matter was escalated, and an official Police complaint was filed by the customer."

Yummo Ice Creams said that it will cooperate with the authorities in investigating the matter.

What the Mumbai resident alleges about the ice cream

The 26-year-old doctor, resident of Mumbai's Malad, alleged that he found a piece of a human finger inside the ice cream cone he ordered via a quick commerce platform.

On Wednesday night, the Mumbai ordered three ice creams - two mango-flavoured and one butterscotch. When Brendan Ferrao, the complainant's brother, bit into the butterscotch ice cream, he felt something unusual in his mouth. Upon looking more closely, he discovered to his horror the severed human finger embedded inside the ice cream cone.

The family immediately approached the police with the foreign body.

“We received a complaint stating that a piece of flesh was found in the ice cream ordered online. We have taken the piece of flesh for investigation. A case under sections 272, 273, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the ice cream company. We are investigating the case,” Ravi Adane, Senior Police Inspector, Malad Police Station, was quoted