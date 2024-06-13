Mumbai doctor finds severed human finger in cone of ice cream ordered online, files police complaint

A piece of a human finger was found inside an ice cream cone that a doctor ordered from a shop in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to reports. The 26-year-old man reached Malad police station to lodge a complaint after making the disturbing discovery. A Mumbai man found a severed finger in her ice cream cone (Representational image)(Pixabay)

"The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

The Mumbai resident's anticipation turned to horror when he unwrapped the sweet treat and found a severed human finger in it.

“While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half an inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream,” the Mumbai Police officer said.

The man, who is pursuing his post-graduate studies, took up the matter and lodged a complaint with the ice cream company on its Instagram page, he said. But since there was no appropriate response from the company, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station, the official said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Yummo Ice Creams on the basis of the woman's complaint to Malad police. The severed digit has been sent for forensic analysis.

(With inputs from PTI)