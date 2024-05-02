Mumbai resident orders over 300 ice creams on Swiggy in just 45 days to beat the heat
While Mumbai placed the highest orders of fruit-based ice creams on Swiggy, Hyderabad preferred ice creams loaded with nuts.
As temperatures soar across the country, people are resorting to ice creams to beat the heat. In Mumbai, a resident went to a whole new level by ordering over 300 ice creams in just 45 days. Yes, you read that right!
Swiggy, in its latest report, also revealed that the demand for ice creams has surged by 16% compared to the previous year as the country grapples with rising temperatures. Among the frozen delights, chocolate remains the most popular flavour, closely trailed by the summer fruit - mango. Other flavours that have secured a spot in the top league include tender coconut, almond, and timeless classic vanilla.
Between March 1 and April 15, over 6.9 lakh ice cream orders were placed on Swiggy from 7 pm to midnight, and around 4.6 lakh orders were placed from 11 am to 4 pm.
Bengaluru, which is currently facing a heatwave, is enjoying ice cream for breakfast. A total of 80,000 ice creams were ordered from 7 am to 11 am during the said time period, and Bengaluru topped the list.
The report also celebrates the diverse preferences of ice cream lovers, with tubs being the preferred choice over a single scoop. The favourites include chocolate, mango, tender coconut and sitaphal, catering to a wide range of tastes.
Additionally, health freaks ordered vegan and guilt-free ice creams amid the scorching heat, with a 70% increase seen compared to last year.
The report also revealed the famous ice cream parlours, with Naturals Ice Cream topping the popularity chart in metro cities. The majority of the orders came from Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Cream Stone Ice Cream is the favourite in Hyderabad, followed by NIC Ice Creams due to its wide availability across metro and tier 2 cities.
