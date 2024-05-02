‘Bangaloreans can no longer play the weather card’: Woman’s post on harsh summer goes viral

Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather, thanks to its elevation of over 3,000 feet above sea level. However, the city is currently facing an unexpected challenge: a sudden heatwave. This has caught residents off guard, as they never expected to use air conditioners instead of fans to cool themselves off. One long-time resident, who has lived in the capital of Karnataka for over 20 years, expressed that she never “thought she would ever need an AC”. She further expressed that the city feels more like Rajasthan. X user Prerana Nireeksha Amanna shared this picture of her flat on the microblogging platform as she expressed that the heat in Bengaluru is "unbearable". (X/@AmannaPrerana)

“Earlier, if you say anything about this city, people would defend it with the pleasant weather. Bangaloreans can no longer play the ‘weather’ card,” wrote X user Prerana Nireeksha Amanna on the microblogging platform.

She further questioned, “What is this heat even?” and expressed that “every year summer is harsher than the previous year” and that the heat in the city is “unbearable”.

Alongside, she attached a picture of her room with an AC installed inside it. She also shared that she has cooler as well, but that is “not good enough for this heat”.

Here’s what the X user posted:

While reacting to this post that was shared on May 1, an individual wrote, “I bought this air cooler in 2016 in Bangalore because my room was sun facing but never used it after 2016-17 summer, turned it ON now for the first time after eight years! AC will be required soon I believe!”

“Bangalore was heaven in the 1970s, it’s now ‘developed’ into hell,” commented another.

A third added, “I totally echo this thought back when we used to travel from Vellore or Chennai to Bangalore during weekends for parties or chilling. We used to feel like visiting the hill station compared to the Vellore/Chennai heat. But now seeing all high-rise apartments and AC installed in each one of them barring a few exceptions. I will not say the heat is equivalent to North India or West India at this time but Bangalore has lost its charm. Green covers are gone, we just see high-rise buildings and more development, no rain earlier it uses rain like anything.”

“I am a Bangalorean. This year has been unbearable heat. No ac still. In previous years we used to have a couple of rounds of rain. We have missed that this year. Climate change is a real issue,” wrote a fourth.