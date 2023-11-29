close_game
News / Trending / Customer horrified to find worm on gulab jamun purchased from Chennai shop. Watch

Customer horrified to find worm on gulab jamun purchased from Chennai shop. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 29, 2023 01:00 PM IST

The video shows a white-coloured worm wriggling on a piece of gulab jamun kept inside a box.

A man took to social media to share a disturbing discovery - a worm wriggling on gulab jamun he had purchased from a shop in Chennai. The man even shared a video of this unsettling find on Instagram, and it has since gone viral and raked up numerous responses from people. While some suggested that he should take the matter to the consumer court and seek compensation, others expressed that the video made them fearful. Many individuals even tagged the restaurant and expressed their disappointment with the outlet.

The image shows a worm wriggling on a piece of gulab jamun. (Instagram/@tn38_foodie)
“Here comes the surprising dancing worm. Totally disappointed @a2b.official,” reads a part of the caption written alongside the video shared on the Instagram handle @tn38_foodie. In the next few lines, the handle shared the location of the branch of Adyar Ananda Bhavan. “Purchased at Ashok Nagar Metro Station, Zaffarkhanpet, Ashok Nagar, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600083.”

The video shows a white-coloured worm wriggling on a piece of gulab jamun kept inside a box. From the video, it appears that the man was in the middle of relishing the sweet when he found the worm.

Watch the video right here:

The video was shared on November 20. It has since accumulated over 4.7 million views. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“This happened to me on Annai Dates. The expiry date was long away. But the dates had worms!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Really. I also experienced this from A2B sweets looking authentic but of the worst quality.”

“FSSA (Food Safety and Standards Act) by rule of section 56 : giving unhygienic food or spoiled food you can claim up to 1 lakh rupees,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Go to consumer court and claim the money man.”

“New fear unlocked,” commented a fifth.

A sixth joined, “@a2b.official. I had a huge respect for you, and I used to buy and recommend it to my friends. Now I’ve lost that respect, and I’m not buying from you guys anymore. Utterly disappointed.”

What are your thoughts on this? Has it ever happened to you?

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

