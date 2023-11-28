Starbucks CEO’s favourite coffee has an Indian connection, costs $3.35

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed his favourite Starbucks coffee, which has an Indian connection. Wondering what his favourite go-to drink is? Well, it is Doppio Espresso Macchiato with some hot milk on the side. The drink costs $3.35 (approximately ₹270.) Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed that he likes his coffee with some hot milk on the side.(AP)

Narasimhan, in an interview with Fortune, expressed that the drink reminded him of the coffee he used to have in India. “Skim milk, preferably. It’s a way for me to replicate the taste of South Indian coffee here in the US,” said Narasimhan.

He further revealed that the coffee chain’s whiskey barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee ‘amazingly surprised’ him. “It has no alcohol in it. It has a cube of ice. And it’s a wonderful drink that’s available in our roasteries, and I’ve enjoyed that deeply.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a while back. It has since collected over 1.8 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Several urged him to add the filter coffee to the Starbucks menu.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“You are the CEO, go ahead and add the South Indian filter coffee to the menu. That’s the best!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bring filter coffee to your menu.”

“Why not introduce the world to South Indian filter coffee?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “South Indian filter coffee supremacy.”

“Can’t wait to try this next time,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Will give it a try.”