close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Starbucks CEO’s favourite coffee has an Indian connection, costs $3.35

Starbucks CEO’s favourite coffee has an Indian connection, costs $3.35

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 28, 2023 03:46 PM IST

“It’s a way for me to replicate the taste of South Indian coffee here in the US,” said Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed his favourite Starbucks coffee, which has an Indian connection. Wondering what his favourite go-to drink is? Well, it is Doppio Espresso Macchiato with some hot milk on the side. The drink costs $3.35 (approximately 270.)

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed that he likes his coffee with some hot milk on the side.(AP)
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan revealed that he likes his coffee with some hot milk on the side.(AP)

Read| ‘Kaise kiya ye?’: Salman Khan left speechless as mentalist Suhani Shah taps into his thoughts

Narasimhan, in an interview with Fortune, expressed that the drink reminded him of the coffee he used to have in India. “Skim milk, preferably. It’s a way for me to replicate the taste of South Indian coffee here in the US,” said Narasimhan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He further revealed that the coffee chain’s whiskey barrel-aged Guatemalan coffee ‘amazingly surprised’ him. “It has no alcohol in it. It has a cube of ice. And it’s a wonderful drink that’s available in our roasteries, and I’ve enjoyed that deeply.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a while back. It has since collected over 1.8 million views. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. Several urged him to add the filter coffee to the Starbucks menu.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“You are the CEO, go ahead and add the South Indian filter coffee to the menu. That’s the best!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Bring filter coffee to your menu.”

“Why not introduce the world to South Indian filter coffee?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “South Indian filter coffee supremacy.”

“Can’t wait to try this next time,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Will give it a try.”

Also Read| Blinkit delivery agent steals woman’s shoes in Delhi, returns unannounced

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out