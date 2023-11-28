Blinkit delivery agent steals woman’s shoes in Delhi, returns unannounced

A woman took to social media to recount a chilling incident that happened to her in Delhi. Airline Captain Monica Khanna had placed an order via Blinkit in the evening and was shocked to discover that the delivery partner had stolen the shoes kept outside her apartment. She further alleged that the same delivery partner returned later at night and repeatedly rang her doorbell. CCTV footage shows Blinkit delivery partner stealing shoes. (Instagram/@flywithmonicaa)

Khanna shared the CCTV footage on Instagram and wrote, “Hyperlocal Delivery Betrayal. On Nov 23, 2023, at 19:55, I witnessed a betrayal of trust when Blinkit’s delivery person stole my shoes. The nightmare didn’t end there.”

“Despite promises from Blinkit, the person returned unannounced at 10:00 PM. Moreover, Blinkit’s Grievance Officer promised that my address would be kept confidential, and the delivery guy wouldn’t reach my home. Now, the fear that my security has been breached turns this into a terrifying reality,” she added.

In the next few lines, Khanna shared how the incident made her family anxious. “The person, armed with my address, can strike again, leaving my family in constant anxiety. The shoes he returned are no longer just footwear; they’re tainted with fear and distrust.”

Khanna also shared an update on the security assurance by Blinkit. She wrote, “Blinkit officials have reached out, though late, but have extended their apologies and assured us that our security won’t be compromised and violated. They’ve taken steps to assure this commitment. Blinkit has assured us that, should any concerns arise, we can have direct communication at any time and have assured us about the responsibility from their side for all legal actions for the same if it happens in the future, particularly with the same delivery partner.”

Watch the video here:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 6.8 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video:

“Shocking! It requires us to take necessary action against this activity so that we let them have lessons and make us feel secure,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is shocking.”

“Shocking to say the least. Will not use @letsblinkit until they put out a public clarification regarding this incident and countermeasures they are putting in place so such things don’t repeat,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Dude happened with me too. Blinkit wala hi tha [It was Blinkit delivery person only]. He was so near to my door when I opened as if he would pounce on me. I took the parcel and shut the door immediately. Don’t they do background verification of the delivery boys? @letsblinkit what the hell are y’all doing?”

“This is not just a matter of ‘chappal chori ho gaye [footwear got stolen]’. The person is very much right in the concern for safety. Who knows the thief may commit what crime as a measure of revenge?” wrote a fifth.