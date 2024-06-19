 Family finds dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered via Zepto. Horrifying video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Family finds dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered via Zepto. Horrifying video

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 19, 2024 07:41 AM IST

A woman has shared a horrifying video of a dead mouse she found in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup ordered through Zepto

A woman has shared a horrifying video of a dead mouse she found in a bottle of Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered through Zepto. Prami Sridhar said three members of her family consumed the contaminated syrup and one had to receive medical treatment after eating it.

A woman claims to have found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup.(Instagram/@pramisridhar)
A woman claims to have found a dead mouse in a bottle of Hershey's chocolate syrup.(Instagram/@pramisridhar)

In a post on Instagram, Sridhar also shared a horrifying video of the dead mouse found inside the chocolate syrup. She said her family had ordered the syrup via Zepto to eat with brownie cakes. However, while pouring it out, they noticed small hairs in the syrup.

The family emptied the bottle in a disposable cup to make a gruesome discovery - a dead mouse lying in the chocolate syrup. They washed it under running water to confirm that it was, indeed, a dead mouse.

You can take a look at the video below:

Sridhar said she tried to register a complaint but there was no response. She also added that three girls had consumed the syrup before the horrifying discovery. While two of them did not display any outward symptoms, one girl fainted and was rushed to a hospital. She has now recovered fully.

“This is extremely concerning and unacceptable. We’re worried about the health risks and the lack of quality control,” Sridhar wrote on Instagram, urging a proper investigation into what went wrong. She also cautioned her audience to be extra vigilant with packaged food and double check the treats being given to children.

Hershey’s response

Since being shared on May 29, the video has gone viral with over 5 million views.

Among the many comments, Sridhar also received one comment from Hershey’s.

“Hi there, we are very sorry to see this. Please send us the UPC and manufacturing code from the bottle to consumercare@hersheys.com with the reference number 11082163 so one of our team members can assist you,” the company wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Hindustan Times has reached out to Hershey’s for a statement and will update this copy on receiving a response.

News / Trending / Family finds dead mouse in Hershey’s chocolate syrup ordered via Zepto. Horrifying video
