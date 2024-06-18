Vir Das sends stern message to Zepto to ‘stop’ sending him notifications, company responds: ‘No more flirting’

Accept it or not - constant push notifications from companies on smartphones can be quite annoying. While one way to stop them is to turn off the app notifications, the other is what comedian Vir Das did. When Das was bombarded with notifications from quick commerce company Zepto, he shared a post on Instagram and urged the company to “stop”. Zepto, who hinted at “flirting” with the comedian, said that they would no longer do it. The award-winning comedian, Vir Das, requested Zepto to "stop" sending him notifications after being bombarded with four of them in less than 10 minutes.

While sharing a screenshot of the notifications, Das wrote, “I don’t care if you’re thirsty. Your eggplant needs to leave my mushroom button alone. I don’t want my choco filled. I am not your paneer. Stop.”

He further urged in his Instagram post’s caption, “Zepto. Stop,” complete with a laughing emoticon.

According to the screenshot shared by the 45-year-old comedian, Zepto sent four notifications in less than 10 minutes.

One of the alert texts reads, “Vir: I am thirsty,” while another says, “You’re like paneer.” A third even praised the comedian’s looks: “You are so beautiful, Vir.” It further reads, “Can we interest you in a cookie?” complete with a heart emoticon.

Zepto soon reacted to the post and wrote, “No more flirting with Vir. You’ve been telling everyone about us.” The company also added a melting face emoji with their comment on the post.

“Bro is getting hit on by Zepto,” wrote a social media user.

Another declared, “Zepto is unhinged.”

“You’re like paneer!” wrote a third, referring to the text in Zepto’s notifications.

A fourth commented, “This is how you identify someone as you look vegetarian.”

“You know you can turn the notifications off. Right, Vir Das?” said a fifth.

In 2023, Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for Comedy for a standup special, Vir Das: Landing, which premiered on Netflix. It won against Le Flambeau, El Encargado and Derry Girls Season 3.

“I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for Vir Das: Landing. This one is for my team and for Netflix, without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to Vir Das: Landing,” news agency ANI quoted Vir Das as saying after his historic win.