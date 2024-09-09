Gurgaon auto driver returns woman's lost bag with diamond pendant, internet showers him with praise

In a heartwarming incident that restored faith in humanity, a product manager shared an inspiring story on LinkedIn about the honesty and kindness of a Gurgaon auto driver. His post quickly went viral, garnering heartfelt reactions from users across the platform. A Gurgaon auto driver returned a lost bag with valuable items, rekindling faith in humanity. The act was praised on LinkedIn for its honesty and kindness.(LinkedIn/ Arnav Deshmukh)

The story began when a friend of Arnav Deshmukh, who was in the midst of relocating, hurriedly took an auto-rickshaw around 1 pm. After reaching her destination, she paid the driver via UPI and rushed off, only to realise later that she had left her bag in the three-wheeler. The bag contained essential documents like her Aadhaar card, PAN card, credit and debit cards, and a gold chain with a diamond pendant—a sentimental gift from her late grandmother and mother.

Panicked, Deshmukh and his friend attempted to contact the auto driver through the UPI messenger but received no response. With no other leads, they reluctantly began to accept that the bag might be lost forever.

At around 4 pm, they decided to approach Gurgaon Police, who responded promptly. The officers immediately took them along the route in a police vehicle, checking surveillance cameras for any clues that might lead them to the auto-rickshaw.

The unexpected return: Humanity shines through

Just as hope seemed to be fading, around 5:30 pm, they received a call from the property manager with the news they desperately needed to hear: "Madam, an auto driver has come with your bag." Relieved and overwhelmed, they rushed back to find that everything in the bag was intact.

The auto driver, identified as Manirul Jaman, had found the bag and returned it with all its contents untouched. Deshmukh's friend and her family were overcome with gratitude, especially her mother, who was moved to tears.

The LinkedIn user also praised the police, particularly ASI Rambir Singh, for their swift action and support.

Heartfelt reactions

The post celebrated the fact that honesty and integrity still thrive, even in bustling cities like Gurgaon. User Shanu Sharma commented, “Great act of humanity... lucky you. But I had a very bad experience where my mother lost her phone in an auto and we never got it back.”

Another person, Gaurav Sharma, said, “Impressive one, Arnav! I almost had a similar situation yesterday while I lost something in a cab. I couldn’t talk to him directly, but because I paid through super.money, I could see the UPI ID and used it to reconnect with him.”

Gourab Dipta Ghosh, a software engineer, added, “These kinds of posts need more attention. We spread negative news for awareness, true, but focusing on these positives will start a virtuous cycle. Kudos to both of them.”