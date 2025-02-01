Passenger’s mistake helps taxi driver reunite with lost twin and biological parents after 30 years

In an extraordinary twist of fate, a taxi driver in China's Guizhou province has reunited with his long-lost twin brother and biological parents, sparking widespread attention on social media, reported the South China Morning Post. The story began in 2016 when Peng, while driving his taxi in Guiyang, encountered a passenger who mistook him for a friend.(Pexel)

The heartwarming reunion occurred on January 4 in Dongfeng County, Guiyang, when Peng Dingyi, whose exact age remains unknown, was joyfully welcomed back into his birth family after being separated for three decades.

The story began in 2016 when Peng, while driving his taxi in Guiyang, encountered a passenger who mistook him for a friend. Initially puzzled by the passenger's familiarity, Peng soon realised that the man had confused him with someone else—his long-lost twin brother.

Describing their first encounter, Peng said, "It felt like looking in a mirror; there is no need for a DNA test. Our resemblance is 90 percent." Beyond their striking physical similarities, the brothers shared uncanny habits and even reportedly fell ill on the same day despite living apart.

Despite their reunion, the search for their biological parents initially yielded no success. Decades earlier, the twins' mother had been told by hospital staff that both infants had died shortly after birth. The brothers were then adopted by different families.

Peng was initially taken in by a doctor, who later placed him with his adoptive parents due to his incessant crying. Raised as their only child, Peng learnt about his adoption at the age of 18 through a relative. Despite multiple attempts to find his biological family, his efforts on missing persons websites proved futile.

Baby come home…

However, reconnecting with his twin reignited his determination. In December 2022, Peng resubmitted his details to Baby Come Home, a platform for locating missing children. Just days later, on December 30, he successfully located his biological parents and two older sisters.

Though Peng was eager to reconnect, his twin brother, still grappling with emotional challenges, declined to meet their parents.

On January 4, Peng was welcomed back by his birth family in a grand celebration featuring drum performances, volunteers holding banners, and emotional speeches. “After 30 years, the child has finally come home. We are so happy,” Peng’s tearful aunt said during the joyous occasion.

Peng himself admitted feeling a mix of excitement and nervousness. "I have not been able to sleep these past few days," he told Qilu Evening News.

Despite the reunion, Peng emphasised his unwavering bond with his adoptive parents, who had always supported his quest for his birth family. “My adoptive parents treated me so well. Even though I have found my biological parents, I will never abandon the bond I have with them. Both families are my family now, and I will visit them both often.”

The remarkable coincidence captivated netizens. One user remarked, “Telepathy, truly the magic of DNA.” Another quipped, “Mistaken identity while driving a taxi leads to finding a twin brother? This man hit the jackpot!”

