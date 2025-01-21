Kids who played roles of husband and wife in kindergarten get married 20 years later

A heartwarming story from China has captured social media attention, as a couple who recently tied the knot revealed a special connection from their past. It turns out the pair performed together as "husband and wife" in a kindergarten play 20 years ago, making their real-life marriage a delightful twist of fate, reported the South China Morning Post (SCMP). After graduating from kindergarten, the two attended different primary schools and lost contact.(Pexel)

The man, surnamed Zheng, and his wife, whose name has not been disclosed, got married on January 7 in Chaozhou, Guangdong province, China, according to SCMP. What amused internet users was the revelation that the couple, who attended the same kindergarten but in different grades, had posed as newlyweds during a school gala two decades ago.

kindergarten play

In a video clip from the kindergarten performance, the young duo is seen dressed as a bride and groom, with the girl wearing a dazzling wedding dress and the boy in a suit, both sporting heavy makeup. The stage featured other children dancing and performing as bridesmaids and groomsmen, with a large cartoon depiction of a boy and girl holding hands displayed in the background.

After graduating from kindergarten, the two attended different primary schools and lost contact. However, in 2022, their paths crossed again when the footage of the old performance resurfaced among Zheng’s kindergarten classmates. Zheng’s mother, who saw the video, suggested tracking down the girl who played his wife to see if they could reconnect.

At the time, Zheng, whose exact age is not known, was single, and his parents were concerned about his bachelor status. With the assistance of a kindergarten teacher, Zheng managed to contact the woman, who was also single. The two immediately hit it off, expressing regret for not meeting sooner, and soon fell in love.

The couple’s unique love story has captivated people on Chinese social media, with one major platform alone clocking 76 million views of the story.

“They should give the teacher a red envelope containing a hefty amount of money, haha,” one user commented. Another added, “What magical karma! They are destined to be together.” A third remarked, “What? Kindergarten holds this kind of game? How interesting it is!”

Kindergarten activities in China often draw attention online. For instance, in 2023, a nursery in Jiangsu province organised a wedding for two pet rabbits, inviting the children as guests. The event included a wedding banquet and gifts for the children, delighting both the young attendees and internet users.