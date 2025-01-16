‘Why China smells so bad?’: Pakistani MBBS doctor gets slammed for his remark on the Asian nation

A Pakistani doctor and content creator faced social media’s wrath after he posted a video slamming China. In the clip, he claimed that the country smelled terrible and that he felt like vomiting the first day he visited the Asian nation. His video prompted a flurry of sarcastic remarks. A Pakistani doctor slammed China over “bad smell". (Instagram/@tmgfani)

“Why does China smell so bad?” a vlogger, who goes by Fani on Instagram, wrote. In the video, he claims that he was greeted with a bad smell the first day he took a flight to China from Dubai. According to him, it only increased after he reached the country.

Fani’s Instagram bio suggests that he currently resides in China. In his video, he further claims that he got used to the odour once he started living in the country. He further says that this "foul smell" is not exclusive to China but is also a problem while visiting European countries.

Take a look at the controversial remark:

How did social media react?

Social media didn’t take kindly to the video and slammed the doctor. One individual wrote, “I have been living in China for many years, but I never faced the problem of bad smell. Chinese people have good hygiene. I think you smelled your own smell, that's why.”

Another added, “China is hygienic and very clean, and even people are so clean that you got a gandi smell. I have gone to China but never faced anything like this in any place here. It's so clean and beautiful.” A third expressed, “Bro, don't bad mouth any country; it's not that we are taught to do. Let Westerners do that; they are good at this. Respect the country which you are in and which gave you the opportunity to travel it.”

Fani describes himself as a “true hustler” on his YouTube channel. When writing this report, he had over 23,000 subscribers on YouTube and nearly 400 followers on Instagram. His profile says he has completed his MBBS.