Chinese man spends 3.5 crore to build real Shin-Chan house, plans to recreate Kasukabe Town

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 19, 2025 02:41 PM IST

A Chinese man spent ₹3.5 crore to recreate Shin-chan's iconic house, transforming it into a popular photography destination.

If you are a true anime enthusiast, there is no way you haven't heard of Shin-Chan. The kid-friendly comedy series has earned a massive global fan base since its debut, and any genuine fan will remember the iconic home of Shinnosuke Nohara, with its distinctive red and white bricks. In a bold move that proves his dedication, a 21-year-old from China has recreated that very house, spending an astonishing $400,000 (approximately 3.5 crores) to live in it.

A Chinese man spent <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.5 crore to recreate Shin-Chan's iconic house(recordchina)
A Chinese man spent 3.5 crore to recreate Shin-Chan's iconic house(recordchina)

(Also read: Haryana woman calls herself 'Shinchan' after traffic cop catches her violating road laws)

Shen’s commitment to the Shin-Chan dream

Shen, a passionate Shin-Chan fan, made his dream come true by taking over his family’s sheep farm and embarking on this one-of-a-kind project. Spending over a year on the venture, he went to great lengths to secure the official rights for the property. According to Record China, Shen tracked down the exclusive licensing agent for Crayon Shin-chan in China and made no less than five trips to Shanghai to finalise the deal.

The journey to build the iconic house

Construction began in July 2024, with Shen sourcing custom-made materials, which added to the already steep cost of the project. With his mother’s financial backing, Shen was able to bring the dream to life. The nearly completed house covers approximately 100 square metres and is set to become a popular photography hotspot, attracting fans and cosplayers from all over the world.

Plans to expand the Shin-Chan world

Shen’s ambitions don’t end with the house. His future plans involve recreating Futaba Kindergarten from the anime and transforming it into an educational centre. In the long run, Shen envisions building the entire Kasukabe Town from Shin-Chan, creating a fully immersive space where fans can experience the world of Shin-chan like never before.

(Also read: Men prepare surprise performance, dance to Shin-chan title track at friend’s Sangeet)

A legacy that continues to live on

Crayon Shin-chan, created by Yoshito Usui, first appeared as a comic in 1990 and quickly became a fan favourite with its unique humour and relatable characters. Even after Usui’s untimely death in 2009, his team ensured the legacy continued under the banner Yoshito Usui & UY Studio. Now, 32 years later, the anime series still captivates viewers across the globe, inspiring not just TV episodes but also movies, specials, and video games.

