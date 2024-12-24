Woman calls herself 'Shinchan Nohara' after traffic cop catches her violating road laws

In a side-splitting incident from Rohtak, Haryana, a woman pulled over by a traffic cop for multiple violations—including driving without a helmet, going the wrong way, riding without a number plate, and jumping a red light—left onlookers in fits of laughter. Her response? Channeling the popular cartoon character Shinchan Nohara. Mimicking Shinchan's voice and antics, she boldly declared, "Main hun Shinchan Nohara. Mujhe koi nahi le jaa sakta." (I am Shinchan Nohara. No one can take me.) In Rohtak, a woman mimicked Shinchan during traffic stop, leaving cop and onlookers amused.(Instagram/amarkatariaofficial)

Unbothered and entertaining

The woman’s antics, which included introducing herself as "Shinchan Nohara" in a cartoonish tone, have taken the internet by storm. Despite the seriousness of the situation, she appeared entirely unfazed, adding a humorous twist to what should have been a routine traffic stop.

The encounter was shared on Instagram by traffic officer Amar Kataria, who also identifies as a digital creator. Kataria maintained composure during the bizarre interaction. Informing her of the impending challan (fine), he remained calm while she continued her comedic impersonation, even suggesting the officer confirm her "identity" with her mother.

Passersby intervene amid playful banter

As the exchange continued, a passerby offered to pay the fine on her behalf, requesting the officer let her go. However, Kataria stood firm, humorously warning her that if she didn’t wear a helmet, "Yamraj (the god of death)" might come for her. Unfazed, the woman cheekily asked if Yamraj was the officer’s father, asserting once again, "No one can take me. My name is Shinchan Nohara."

Another passerby later joined in, pleading for leniency. The woman, in her cartoon-like voice, thanked the good Samaritan and eventually left the scene, seemingly without receiving a penalty.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to the viral video

The video has amassed over 10.6 million views, sparking laughter and debate online.

"Only in India can traffic violations turn into comedy!" remarked one user. Another praised Kataria's calm demeanour, writing, "Hats off to the cop for handling it so well." One viewer joked, "Shinchan in real life—2024 just keeps getting better!" Others commented on the absurdity, with one saying, "And they say cartoons don’t influence people!"