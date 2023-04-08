Women dance to Shin-chan’s Balle Balle te Shava Shava at best friend’s Sangeet

Social media is filled with videos of people dancing at weddings or pre-wedding ceremonies. One such video is creating a buzz among Instagram users. The video shows a group of women dancing at their best friend’s Sangeet. However, their choice of song and their dance routine has left people chuckling and may make you laugh out loud too. The group is seen dancing to a song from the cartoon series Shin-chan. The image shows the women dancing to Shin-chan’s Balle Balle te Shava Shava at best friend’s Sangeet.(Instagram/@p_rukmani)

The video was originally posted last year by Instagram user Rukmani Pandit Paul. “This was a mandatory song for us. I still can’t believe we did this on the stage, and my munchkin is married now,” she wrote as she shared the video. The clip, however, captured people’s attention when it was re-shared this year on an Instagram page. They shared the video with Paul’s caption.

The video opens to show four women in traditional attires standing on a stage. Soon they start dancing to the hilarious song Balle Balle te Shava Shava from the cartoon show Shin-Chan. A text overlay appearing on the screen also reads, “POV: Ending your best friend’s Sangeet ceremony with this”.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly. Additionally, the video has gathered several likes and comments. People posted hilarious comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“I want this,” commented an Instagram user. “This is so me,” expressed another. “My friends are not invited if they don’t do this,” joked a third. Some tagged their friends and wrote how they would do this dance at their weddings. Many reacted using laughing out loud emoticons.

