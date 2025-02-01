Birthday invite with 41,500 entry fee and extra charges for guests stuns internet: ‘Insane’

A bizarre birthday invitation has left people stunned—attendees were asked to pay a $499 (over ₹41,500) entry fee, with an additional $250 charge for bringing a guest. The host, recently elected to the city council and celebrating the purchase of a new home, justified the steep charges. A Reddit user who shared the invite quipped, “Gotta pay the mortgage somehow,” sparking a heated discussion online. The invitation did not specify whether the fee covered amenities like food or drinks.(Reddit)

The invitation did not specify whether the fee covered amenities like food or drinks, leaving many to speculate about the event’s nature. Some suggested it might be a fundraiser disguised as a birthday celebration, noting the timing and pricing were typical of such events. One commenter observed, “Everything about this—including the time—reads like a fundraiser.”

Also read: Only a keen thinker can crack this mind-boggling brain teaser that 99% fail to solve

Take a look at the post:

Others were less forgiving, criticising the host’s approach. One user advised, “Contact your friend and notify them that someone must have hacked their account because it’s asking for a lot of money to attend a birthday party, which is clearly a scam.” Another remarked, “Sounds like they are no longer your friend, or at least I’d stop being friends with this entitled idiot.”

A user quipped, “City council but can’t spell February”

A user asked, “I cannot imagine how a 2 hour birthday party on a Monday could be worth $500”

Earlier, a wedding invitation was making waves on social media, not for its grandeur but for its unique and humorous approach. The unconventional card, shared on Instagram, left people puzzled, amused, and even alarmed, with some jokingly calling it a "dangerous wedding" they’re too scared to attend.

At first glance, the invitation sets a quirky tone with its bold header: “Khatarnak Vivah-Masoom Baraati” (Dangerous Wedding-Innocent Guests). It goes on to feature a list of strange and cryptic phrases such as “Amangal Gutkha Khadyaam,” “Dukhamankam,” and “Sarvavyasanam,” which parody the language of traditional wedding cards.

The humour extends to the description of the bride and groom. The bride is referred to as “Unfortunate-Bidi Kumari alias Cigarette Devi,” the “ill-fated daughter of Tambaaku Lal ji and Sulfi Devi,” residing at “420 Yamlok House, Dukh Nagar.”

The groom’s description equally satirical: “Cancer Kumar alias Lailaaj Babu,” the “ill-fated son of Gutkha Lal ji and Bhagan Devi,” hailing from “Galat Rasta, Vyasanpur (Nasha Pradesh).”

Also read: Desi jugaad to the rescue: Parents label kids with details to navigate Mahakumbh crowd