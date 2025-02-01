Desi jugaad to the rescue: Parents label kids with details to navigate Mahakumbh crowd

When it comes to problem-solving, Indians have an unmatched knack for innovation. From makeshift hacks to brilliant street-smart ideas, desi jugaad always finds a way to impress—and the latest example comes straight from the bustling grounds of the Mahakumbh. The footfall since the beginning of the mega event had crossed 27.58 crore.(ANI)

As crores of devotees flock to the world’s largest spiritual gathering, managing the massive crowds becomes a challenge, especially for families with young children. The chances of kids getting separated from their parents increase drastically in such environments.

In response, a creative solution has surfaced on Instagram, quickly gaining traction for its simplicity and brilliance. The video shows children walking through the crowd with sheets of paper stuck to their backs. These sheets bear their address and contact details, providing a safety net in case they get lost.

This smart hack is being hailed as a new addition to the tradition of desi jugaad. While technological advancements like GPS trackers are available, the humble handwritten note proves to be a reliable, cost-effective alternative amidst the crowd of Mahakumbh.

Social media users applauded the effort, calling it a "genius yet practical solution." Many also quipped that this practice should not go out of the country.

In an earlier viral video, a content creator highlighted a clever example of desi jugaad that had social media users in splits. The video captured the creator's visit to a friend's home in frigid Canada, where the friend shared concerns about high electricity bills during the harsh winter.

During the visit, the creator was surprised to find no milk in the fridge when offered tea. Upon asking, the friend directed him to the balcony. To his amusement, the balcony had been transformed into a makeshift refrigerator. Milk cartons, leftovers, and other perishables were neatly arranged, taking full advantage of the natural chill at -15°C.