Desi jugaad beats the bills in Canada: Gujarati man's ingenious idea turns freezing balcony into a natural fridge

Indian jugaad, often celebrated as the art of finding creative and resourceful solutions, is a way of life for many. Whether it’s fixing a broken appliance with household items or turning everyday challenges into opportunities, this spirit of innovation has earned global admiration. Now, a viral video from a content creator has captured a perfect example of desi ingenuity, leaving viewers across social media in stitches. The milk was stored on the balcony in the -15°C natural chill.(Instagram/@yaar_kabir)

The clip starts with the creator humorously declaring, "Canada desh hai mehnga par hum hai Gujarati. Duniya ko idhar udhar hone denge par budget ko nahi.” Visiting a friend's home in chilly Canada, he recalls how the friend lamented high electricity bills before offering him tea.

Also read: Fuel pump's ‘Indian jugad’ for helmet rule leaves the internet in splits. Watch

Curious about the absence of milk in the fridge, the creator opened a balcony door at the friend’s suggestion. What awaited him was nothing short of hilarious—a makeshift fridge in the form of a balcony, where milk cartons, leftovers, and other perishables sat neatly stored in the -15°C natural chill.

He wrapped up the video with a witty punchline: “Bhai, every Gujarati is Elon Musk.”

The video has since gone viral, drawing countless laughing emojis and comments from social media users praising the clever jugad.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, another video showcasing the creativity of Indian jugaad took social media by storm. A man found an unexpected use for his electric vehicle (EV) — turning it into a cooking station to fry kachoris. By connecting the EV's battery to a makeshift induction cooker, he generated enough power to prepare the popular Indian snack.

The clip shows the man casually seated on a chair in front of the car, frying kachoris in a pot. Surprisingly, it wasn’t fire but the battery-powered induction cooker hooked to the EV that was heating the oil. The post, shared on X, was captioned, “Bro found next level use of EV car.”

The video sparked widespread conversations online, with viewers divided between admiration for the man’s innovation and concern over the potential dangers of using high-capacity batteries for such purposes.