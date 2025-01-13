'Next-level jugaad': Rajasthan man uses EV car battery to fry kachoris, internet impressed

Indians are known to use innovative ways to repurpose everyday items, and in this instance one man took it to a whole new level. In a creative display of Indian jugaad, a man used his electric vehicle (EV) as a cooking tool to fry kachoris. The man connected the EV battery to a makeshift induction cooker, generating enough power to fry the popular Indian snack. The viral video shows a man sitting on a chair in front of a car and frying kachoris in a pot.(X/@Captainknows2)

The viral video shows a man sitting on a chair in front of a car and frying kachoris in a pot. But what's heating the oil in the pot is not a fire but a battery operated induction cooker, hooked to the battery of the man's electric vehicle.

"Bro found next level use of EV car," read the caption of the post shared on X. The video sparked conversations online, with some praising the man’s creativity and others expressing concern about the potential risks of using high-capacity batteries for cooking.

Take a look at the video here:

Users pointed out that the man used vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging, a feature that allows an electric vehicle (EV) to power other devices while it's idle, in the most Indian way possible. The video served as an example of how Indian jugaad culture continues to inspire awe and amusement and users on social media were thrilled by the man's innovative thinking.

Social media impressed

"That's an innovative idea. Why to waste anything. welcome to India," said one user. "Rajasthanis and their obsession with Kachori," remarked another user.

Other pointed to the driver potentially running low on fuel while returning from his picnic spot. "Imagine driving to a picnic spot, cook food, relax and worry about the car left with no charge left to head back home," read one comment.

"The real fun will come when he's on the road, desperately needing the battery to reach the next charging station, only to remember he used that battery to fry some puris. And as for the leftover oil? It's about as useful as his knowledge at that moment," quipped another user.

