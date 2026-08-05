MSHRC takes suo motu cognisance of Kalepadal police’s anti-noise drive

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged physical punishment meted out to motorcyclists by Kalepadal police during an anti-noise drive. The incident took place on August 2. The inquiry report has been sought within a week. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The Commission observed that videos circulating on social media prima facie indicated that Pune police were continuing the “Singhamgiri” culture, displaying “total disregard for the rule of law”.

In an order passed by a full bench comprising chairperson Justice AM Badar, Member Justice Swapna Joshi and Member Sanjay Kumar, the MSHRC directed the registration of a suo motu complaint and issued notices to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Jeevan Beniwal and Kalepadal police station Senior Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar.

The Commission noted that videos appeared to show police personnel forcing motorcyclists to stand in a line on a busy public road, hold their ears and perform sit-ups as punishment. It also observed that police destroyed modified motorcycle silencers using a road roller.

The MSHRC further noted that police had sealed a garage allegedly dealing in modified motorcycle parts, observing that the action had affected the shop owner’s fundamental right to earn a livelihood.

The Commission directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to file personal affidavits explaining the state government’s stand and the action taken in the matter.

It also ordered a preliminary fact-finding inquiry by the Commission’s investigation wing, headed by Special Inspector General of Police Datta Karale, with the assistance of Registrar Vijay Kedar, Superintendent of Police Viswas Pandhare and other officials. The inquiry report has been sought within a week.