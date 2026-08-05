Ludhiana: Cong leader’s son injured in attack, three booked

The son of a local Congress leader was assaulted by a group of assailants over asking him to give way to his car in Mohalla Maharaja Ranjit Singh Nagar, police said. The accused assaulted the man with sharp weapons, causing severe injuries to his arms. When two friends of the victim tried to intervene, the accused assaulted them too, officials said. ASI Ram Moorti said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. (HT file)

The Division number 3 police lodged an FIR against the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, Vicky alias Rana and an aide, who is yet to be identified.

Complainant Dharminder Sharma, a resident of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park who has a hosiery business, alleged that on August 3, his son Karan Sharma, 23, was passing through the street in his car where Sukhwinder Singh was reversing his vehicle. Sharma stated that when his son blew horn for a side, the accused started abusing him. When Karan objected to it, the accused called his aides and launched an attack with a sharp weapon targeting his head.

He alleged Karan Sharma suffered injuries to his arms while trying to block the blow. His friends Manga Mehra and Mohammad Ajharuddin tried to intervene, but the accused thrashed them too. The accused fled after local residents gathered. Karan Sharma was admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital.

ASI Ram Moorti, who is investigating the case, said Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 109 (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita have been slapped. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, he added.