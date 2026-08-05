MSRTC to add 36 buses to its fleet in Pune

As many as 36 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses are expected to be introduced on various existing as well as new routes in the Pune division after completing the necessary registration and operational formalities, officials said. The Pune division has been allotted 150 new diesel buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Arun Siya, divisional controller of MSRTC Pune, said, “The Pune division has been allotted 150 new diesel buses, and 36 of them have already arrived. These buses will be deployed on both existing and new routes based on passenger demand. The remaining buses will be received in phases. The additional fleet will help us improve service frequency, enhance connectivity and provide more reliable and comfortable public transport to commuters across the division.”

According to officials, the remaining buses will be delivered in phases, enabling the division to strengthen services on high-demand corridors, improve service frequency and expand its reach to underserved areas.

Passengers welcomed the move, saying the additional buses would ease overcrowding and improve daily travel. “Many routes witness heavy rush, especially during office hours. The new buses will help reduce waiting time and make commuting more convenient,” said Prashant Medhekar, a daily commuter from Hadapsar.

Another passenger, Snehal Jadhav, said, “MSRTC buses remain the most affordable mode of transport for many people. Increasing the fleet and introducing buses on new routes will greatly benefit students, workers and passengers travelling to rural areas.”