Fuel pump's creative solution for compulsory helmet rule, ‘Indian jugad' leaves viewers in splits

A video that has recently gone viral on Instagram, with the caption “India is not for beginners,” showcases a perfect example of Indian 'jugad’—a term used for a clever or resourceful solution to a problem. The video features a man on a scooty who humorously explains how, in his city, wearing a helmet has become compulsory, and one cannot get fuel without it. The video was shot in Jhakkhand.(Instagram/@gopalll__07 )

The man starts the video by saying, “Toh aise hi nahi bolte India is not for beginners. Humare sheher mein helmet compulsory kar diya gaya hai, bina helmet aap kahi ghum nahi sakte, na aapko petrol diya jayega. (This is how it goes, India is not for beginners. In our city, wearing a helmet has become compulsory, and without one, you cannot roam around or even get fuel.)”

As the man approaches a local petrol pump, viewers can see him entering without a helmet. However, what follows is a surprising yet humorous twist on the new rule. In a perfect example of Indian ‘jugad,’ the fuel pump attendants have attached a helmet to a string and offer it to bikers who don't have their own helmets. The idea is to allow bikers to follow the rule, even if they don’t own a helmet, and receive fuel without breaking the law. The creative solution has left viewers in splits, amused by the clever workaround that combines both adherence to the law and a bit of practical ingenuity.

The video ends with a clear display of the man's scooty number plate, which indicates that this incident took place in Jharkhand.

Take a look at the video:

Many flocked to the comments section to share their views. A user wrote, “Petrolpump be like :- Kuch bhi ho hamara nuksaan nhi hona chahiye”

Another noted, “Bhai ye to *BOKARO* ka Usha Petroleum h “

One user wrote, “If "Customer bhagwan saman hota hai" had an example”

Also read: 'Next-level jugaad': Rajasthan man uses EV car battery to fry kachoris, internet impressed