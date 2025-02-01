Coldplay's Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson take a dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025, fan shares unseen video. Watch

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and girlfriend Dakota Johnson recently attended the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Now, taking to Instagram, a fan has shared a video of him meeting the duo there. (Also Read | Most-attended concert tour in history sold 10.3 million tickets, it's not of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Beatles) Chris Martin is at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

Fan meets Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson at Kumbh Mela

A person, Bharat Chaudhary, shared a video on Instagram in which he and his partner were seen heading inside the waters to take a dip. As he zoomed in on his camera, Chris and Dakota were seen nearby, getting inside the water to take a dip. In the clip, Chris was seen in black shorts while Dakota opted for a kurta and trousers.

At one point in the clip, Chris was seen smiling at Bharat's partner with folded hands. He was also seen praying with closed eyes and folded hands. The words in the video read, "When you chose Kumbh over Coldplay but Mahadev has different plans and Coldplay comes to you!! Chris Martin wins for his respect to triveni Sangam and kumbh!"

Bharat shared the video with the caption, "When you can’t go to the concert, the artist comes to you—at Kumbh Mela! Took a Sangam Snan with none other than Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Dakota, who followed every ritual with deep respect. Music unites, but faith transcends. Har har Mahadev!"

Internet reacts to Coldplay ‘crossover’

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Wow nice he is embracing culture & rituals being a British & trying traditions without any hesitation." "When you can’t go Coldplay .. Coldplay comes to you !!" a comment read. "This is one of the best reels I have seen this year," a person said. "Chris Martin and Dakota at Kumbh?! A crossover we didn't know could happen but definitely needed."

About Chris and Dakota in India, Coldplay tour

Chris and Dakota were seen in Prayagraj on January 27. The duo sat in a car dressed in saffron-coloured attires. They came to India on January 16 for Coldplay's musical tour. Chris, along with the members of Coldplay, had concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of Music of the Spheres tour was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

During the Ahmedabad concert, Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such as Vande Mataram and Maa Tujhhe Salaam. The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause. He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.