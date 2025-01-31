Most-attended concert tour in history sold 10.3 million tickets, it's not of Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Ed Sheeran, Beatles

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour broke every record conceivable. It added billions to the global economy, generated millions in revenue, and packed stadiums across the world. Yet, despite this monumental success, it was pipped in the race for the most-attended concert tour ever by another globally successful music tour, one that is still ongoing. (Also read: Coldplay gives India's largest concert ever with 1.34 lakh fans, more than Diljit-Justin Bieber's biggest shows combined) Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert was their biggest ever.(Instagram)

The most-attended concert tour

On Thursday, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged British band Coldplay had broken Taylor's record for the most-attended concert tour. After record-shattering concerts in New Zealand as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay took the tour's attendance to 10.3 million, beating the Eras Tour's mark of 10.1 million. Coldplay has performed 175 shows as part of the tour, which began in 2022. Interestingly, this number does not include their shows in Abu Dhabi and India, the latter of which included the biggest stadium concert of the 21st century. Coldplay has more concerts on the tour until September, and it is estimated to easily take the attendance figure past 12 million.

How Coldplay beat Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and U2

Coldplay used a combination of bigger venues and more shows to make the Music of the Spheres World Tour the biggest concert tour ever. The band followed in the footsteps of rock bands like U2 and Guns N Roses to book shows at the biggest stadiums in the world, ones with capacities of over 40,000. 134,000 people attended their show in Ahmedabad. This meant that their average attendance was over 58,000 as opposed to 33,000 for Ed Sheeran's ÷ Tour, 20,000 for Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road, and 25,000 for Garth Brooks World Tour.

Navi Mumbai: British band Coldplay's Chris Martin performs during the band's Music Of The Spheres World Tour Produced and Promoted By BookMyShow Live, at the D Y Patil Sports Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI)

But the band also played more shows than many top artists. The Music of the Spheres World Tour will have close to 200 concerts by the time it comes to a close. In comparison, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour had 149 shows, U2's 360° Tour had 110 shows, and Michael Jackson's epoch-defining Dangerous World Tour had just 69 shows.

Other concert tours with high attendance

Music of the Spheres World Tour and the Eras Tour are the only concert tours with over 10 million tickets sold. Before them, the record belonged to Ed Sheeran's ÷ Tour, which sold 8.8 million tickets. Historically, the record has belonged to U2's 360° Tour (7.3 million), Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion Tour (7 million), The Rolling Stones' Urban Jungle Tour (6 million), and Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. Tour (5 million).