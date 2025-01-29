'Are we really a poor nation?': Engineer claims Coldplay made $50 million from India tour

Coldplay's recent India tour was a huge hit among fans and incredible videos showing lakhs of music lovers filling up stadiums in Mumbai and Ahmedabad have gone viral on social media. Musician Chris Martin (L) of the British band Coldplay, performs onstage during a concert at the D.Y. Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai.(AFP)

The concerts were such a success that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited their popularity to highlight that India has immense potential for live concerts. “In the past few days, you must have seen the amazing pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This is proof of how much scope India has for live concerts,” he said.

Coldplay a hit in India

Amid this, many have speculated about the band's earnings from the two-city tour as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. A few posts on social media claimed that the Grammy-winning band made as much as $50 million from their concerts in India. HT.com cannot independently verify the figure.

One user reshared the claim and questioned if India could be labelled as a poor nation when people are spending high amounts of money for a single day of entertainment.

'Are we really poor?'

"Coldplay made a whopping $50M from their India tour. In a country with a GDP per capita of just $2200, people are spending ₹50,000 for a single night of entertainment. Are we really a poor nation, or just poor on paper?" the engineer said in his post.

The post sparked a debate on social media which divided users. "Capitalism hits different when Coldplay tickets cost more than some folks' monthly salary. Crazy how we'll break the bank for four dudes singing about fixing the world," wrote one user.

Another added, "Even in a poorest country there would be rich top 5% or top 10% and they would do things that would make people like you judge the situation of whole country."

