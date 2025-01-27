IndiGo pilot turns Ahmedabad flight into a Coldplay concert, wows passengers with ‘sky full of stars’

Coldplay’s much-anticipated performances in Ahmedabad have left fans buzzing with excitement, marking the band’s biggest-ever concerts in India. Thousands of concertgoers flew into Gujarat to experience the British band’s spectacular shows at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The performances, part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, were nothing short of a visual and musical extravaganza. Fans were mesmerised by the high-energy atmosphere, grooving under a stunning confetti of lights, which transformed the nights into unforgettable moments. IndiGo pilot ignited excitement as passengers recreated Coldplay's ‘sky full of stars’ moment mid-flight on their way to Ahmedabad’s concert. (Instagram/capt_pradeepkrishnan)

A concert in the sky: IndiGo joins the celebration

The magic of Coldplay’s performance didn’t just stay at the stadium—it also took off mid-air! A now-viral video shows IndiGo Captain Pradeep Krishnan engaging with excited passengers on a Pune-Ahmedabad flight, many of whom were headed to the concert. The Captain jokingly asked, “How many of you are going to the Coldplay concert? How many of you have two extra tickets?” This lighthearted moment sparked cheers and laughter from the thrilled travellers.

The fun didn’t stop there. Passengers recreated Coldplay’s famous sky full of stars moment by switching on their phone flashlights, turning the dimmed cabin into a pre-concert celebration in the sky. It was a spontaneous and joyous tribute to the band that left everyone on board in high spirits.

Watch the clip here:

Two nights of pure magic in Ahmedabad

Coldplay performed two consecutive nights at the Narendra Modi Stadium, concluding their India leg of the Music of the Spheres tour. These performances followed earlier shows in Mumbai. Led by the Chris Martin, the band—comprising Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey—created an enchanting atmosphere that left fans spellbound. The energy, visuals, and music combined for an experience unlike any other, with fans dancing, singing, and celebrating every moment.

Top-notch security: Gujarat Police ensures safety

With such a massive event, security was a top priority. The Gujarat Police deployed over 3,800 officers, installed 400 CCTV cameras, and even positioned plainclothes officers at the venue. Ahmedabad Police JCP Neeraj Kumar Badgujar confirmed, “Metal detectors, crime branch teams, and continuous CCTV monitoring ensured everything went smoothly.” The comprehensive security measures helped ensure that the event was not only magical but also safe for all attendees.