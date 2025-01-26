Anand Mahindra shares stunning aerial video of Coldplay's Ahmedabad concert: 'India is the new...'

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a video of Grammy-winning British band Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad and praised the venue for putting India at the forefront of live entertainment. Aerial shots of the concert in Gujarat have taken social media by storm, showcasing the thousands of fans gathered to make up the impressive audience at the Narendra Modi stadium. Anand Mahindra shared a video of the thousands of fans who gathered to watch Coldplay.(X/@anandmahindra)

"The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment. Coldplay. Ahmedabad," he said in the caption for the video of crowds singing along to the band's popular song Paradise.

The comments were filled with users surprised by the incredible crowd of fans from across India that gathered to watch the band perform.

Take a look at the video here:

Coldplay called the Saturday show their "biggest ever concert". "Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad," the band shared on its official X page.

The band's lead vocalist Chris Martin even surprised the crowd by greeting them in Gujarati. "Tame logo aaje bada sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho, Ahmedabad? (You all look beautiful today. I’ve come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?)" he said to the cheering crowd.

On their official X handle, Coldplay shared a picture of their performance and wrote in the caption, “Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad (red heart emoji) See you again tomorrow - and if you’re in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm (sparkle emoji).”

The band will perform once again on the same venue and the show will be livestreamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India on the occasion of Republic Day.

During the concert, Martin encouraged fans to keep off their phones. "Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky," he said.

(Also read: Mumbai man forgets Coldplay ticket at home while travelling to Ahmedabad for concert: ‘Buri kismat’)

There have been reports of a rampant black market sale for the concert's tickets. Over 3,800 police personnel have been deployed, along with a specialised contingent from the National Security Guard (NSG). "In addition, more than 400 CCTV cameras have been installed to ensure round-the-clock surveillance of the venue and its surroundings," an official told PTI news agency.