Only a keen thinker can crack this mind-boggling brain teaser that 99% fail to solve

Brain teasers have always been a favourite pastime for many, offering a mix of fun, challenge, and mental stimulation. Whether they make us think deeply, confuse us with tricky logic, or simply offer an entertaining diversion, brain teasers have a unique ability to captivate our attention. If you're one of those who love cracking these puzzles, we've got a new treat for you. A brain teaser shared on X left many puzzled.(X/@brainyquiz_)

The latest math teaser

Recently, a mind-boggling math brain teaser was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by an account called Brainy Quiz. It reads:

“99% fail to give the answer. 1 + 4 = 5, 2 + 5 = 12, 3 + 6 = 21, 8 + 11 = ?”

Take a look here at the puzzle:

At first glance, the numbers seem simple, but the trick lies in the pattern that links them together. While the sequence might appear straightforward, it’s actually designed to make you think twice about basic arithmetic.

Why is it so confusing?

The teaser takes a creative approach to mathematical operations, which challenges the way we normally think about addition and multiplication. Many people, when first faced with the puzzle, try to apply traditional rules of arithmetic. However, as soon as they hit a wall, the true nature of the puzzle becomes clear: it requires thinking outside the box and looking for a hidden rule that governs the numbers.

Another mind-bender

This new teaser is not the only puzzle making waves on X. A previous brain teaser posted by another user also gained significant attention. The challenge read:

"11 ÷ 11 ÷ 11 = ?"

This seemingly simple equation has sparked heated discussions, with people offering various interpretations and solutions. The answer to this one? Well, it's another example of how context and the order of operations can lead to surprising results.

The appeal of brain teasers

These kinds of puzzles are more than just tests of intellect; they are a way to engage the mind, encourage creative thinking, and even provide a sense of accomplishment when cracked. Whether it's a math problem or a word puzzle, brain teasers continue to capture the imagination of people, sparking curiosity and lively debates online. So, if you're ready for a challenge, give these teasers a try, and see if you can figure out the answers!