Brain teaser: If you crack this numerical puzzle, you'll be called a math wizard

Brain teasers have become one of the internet's favourite pastimes. These mind-bending challenges are not only designed to make us think deeply but also evoke curiosity and spark debates online. Whether they make us feel clever or leave us scratching our heads in confusion, brain teasers have a magnetic quality that keeps people engaged. While some puzzles may be tricky, others offer a satisfying challenge, especially for those who enjoy problem-solving. A maths brain teaser shared on X puzzled users.(X/@brainyquiz_)

A new maths puzzle to tackle

Among the vast array of brain teasers circulating on social media, it is the ones with a mathematical twist that often steal the spotlight. For puzzle lovers who relish the challenge of numbers, these teasers provide a special kind of thrill. Recently, a brain teaser posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user has caught the attention of many. The challenge simply reads:

"11 ÷ 11 ÷ 11 = ?"

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, the simplicity of the problem might lead one to believe that the solution is straightforward. But as anyone who has tackled such puzzles knows, it’s the seemingly simple questions that can be the most perplexing. With multiple interpretations possible, it’s no wonder that this teaser has left people debating over the correct answer.

Another puzzle creating buzz

The love for brain teasers doesn't stop there. Another maths-based puzzle, shared by the account Brainy Quiz, has also left users scratching their heads. The teaser, which reads:

“m² - n² = 64, m - n = 4, m + n = ?”

Why we love brain teasers

The reason why brain teasers like these gain such traction on social media is simple – they encourage us to think in ways we don’t often do in our everyday lives. They make us stretch our mental muscles, testing our logical thinking and problem-solving skills. Whether it’s a quick moment of satisfaction when we solve one or the challenge of cracking an especially tough puzzle, these brain teasers keep us coming back for more. So, if you're a fan of mental challenges, these teasers are sure to keep you entertained for hours.